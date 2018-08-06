SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. -- A person riding a 4-wheeler near a creek on Sunday afternoon spotted what turned out to be human remains.

The next day deputies and investigators with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office went to location, described by Sheriff Darrel Dix as a clean cut area, near the intersection of Jackson Road and Wallace Road and found a human skull.

At the same time strong thunderstorms moved through the area, which prevented investigators from completely processing the scene. The following morning they returned. This time archeological investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation came along.

During their search of the area, investigators found additional human remains, clothing, and a shoe, but no form of identification and no indicators as to what caused the death.

Sheriff Dix believes the bones were there for at least one to two years.

The remains were taken to the GBI Crime Lab for further examination and determination of race and sex. The Sheriff's Office is waiting on the preliminary report from the GBI in hopes that dental records, DNA can help identify the person.

Dix has also started gathering missing persons cases in the area. The investigation continues.

