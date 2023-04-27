Shooting involving Atlanta Police officer at gas station

The shooting happened at a Valero gas station off Memorial Drive near Moreland Avenue, police said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is working to learn more about a gas station shooting involving an Atlanta Police Officer.

Police said the shooting happened at a Valero gas station off Memorial Drive near Moreland Avenue.

Currently, police are blocking off parts of the gas station with crime scene tape. Officials have not said if anyone was injured in the shooting.

11Alive is sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.