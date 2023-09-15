2 critically hurt, another injured by flying glass after being shot at inside car: DeKalb Police

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are critically hurt and another has minor injuries after a shooting in Ellenwood Friday evening, according to DeKalb Police.

Authorities said officers responded to the 4300 block of Flakes Mill Road shortly before 5:45 p.m. The location is not far from the Narvie Harris Elementary School.

When officers arrived, they said they found three men, between the ages of 18 to 25 years old, in a car -- two of the men had been shot. DeKalb Police added the third man had minor injuries from flying glass.

The two men were taken to the hospital by EMS critically hurt, the police department said.

The men told police they were sitting in a nearby parking lot when they heard multiple gunshots coming from behind them.

11Alive SkyTracker flew over the scene around 6 p.m. Crime scene tape was seen up around the front yard of the home along Flakes Mill Road. Several police cars were also spotted surrounding a red car.

DeKalb Police investigators are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.