Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road

Officers found the person shot near Pure gas station.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city.

Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.

Police said the victim was badly hurt and was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators haven't released any further details about the identity of the victim or information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.