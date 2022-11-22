Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city.
Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
Police said the victim was badly hurt and was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.
Investigators haven't released any further details about the identity of the victim or information about a suspect.
This is a developing story.
