ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A parade aimed at honoring veterans on Saturday has turned into a battle over the Confederate flag.

On the heels of last year's controversial protest, a federal judge ruled on Friday that the flag would not be permitted to fly in Saturday's parade in Alpharetta.

It remains to be seen if protesters will be out in force this year. However, before the parade kicked off, at least one person could be seen along the parade route, carrying a Confederate battle flag and wearing a Confederate military uniform.

The lawsuit, filed by Richard Leake and Michael Dean, sought an injunction against the city for not allowing the Roswell Mills Camp of the Sons of Confederate Veterans to display the flag in the parade.

In making his decision on the suit, the judge said he was concerned about freedom of speech, but was not ready to make a snap decision on the injunction.

Following the decision, the Roswell Mills Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans released a statement which said, in part, that while they did not succeed in court, they didn't fail either. They emphasized the judge's point that the petition was filed at a late date in relation to when the parade was scheduled to take place.

Last year, people not connected with the Sons of Confederate Veterans brought Confederate flags roadside in protest of the decision.

