Sixth family members dies from injuries in tragic Decatur fire

DECATUR, Ga. — A sixth family member has died as a result of her injuries in a tragic house fire in Decatur last week.

Family confirmed with 11Alive's Maura Sirianni that Diane Regular had passed away, days after she was rescued out of the fire by her niece's boyfriend.

The devastating fire broke out at the family home last Tuesday night.

Five family members initially lost their lives in the fire - Terryona Regular, her two daughters, 6-year-old Aliyah and 3-year-old Angel, and her two uncles Timothy Regular and Pedro Coney.

Survivors included Terryona's sister Damaria Brinkley, her two daughters and her boyfriend Roshad Scott-James who rushed back into the home to save Diane Regular.

At a vigil on Friday, 11Alive's Jon Shirek reported that Diane's daughter Nekita Lay asked for everyone's prayers as her mother was still in the hospital.

“Please pray for my mama, pray for my mother, please,” Nekita said.

One of family's relatives, Native Pugh, helped set up an on-line fundraiser to try to pay for the funerals.

After Friday's vigil, Jon spoke with Damaria Brinkley, who is pregnant with her third child, and her mother Octavia.

Jon reported they wrapped their arms around each other and spoke of finding strength despite their deep grief.

“We’re just together, since it’s just us, now,” Damaria said.

They said repeatedly how grateful they and everyone else in the family are for the support they are receiving from their relatives, and their friends, and people they've never met who heard about the fire.