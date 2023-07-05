Adults displaced after discarded fireworks spark flames at 2-story home on Fourth of July: officials

Firefighters said it's a cautionary tale to discard fireworks safely.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Discarded fireworks sparked flames at a South Fulton home on the Fourth of July, investigators said.

South Fulton Fire Department crews were called to a two-story home along Boat Rock Road SW Tuesday before 11 p.m. Photos provided by the department showed crews there early Wednesday morning still tending to the flames as smoke billowed from the second floor. A ladder was propped against the front of the home and a fire hose was draped across the driveway and crews wrapped up their response.

Lt. Eric Jackson said fireworks that were previously used, but still warm, were tossed into a trash can when flames sparked. The garbage can was placed against the home which allowed the flames to travel, he explained.

No one was hurt in the fire but several adults were displaced.