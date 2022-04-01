'Sinkhole emergency' shuts South Fulton roadway

Motorist are asked to follow detour signs to avoid the area.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton roadway is closed Friday afternoon as crews work to find out what caused a "sinkhole emergency."

Motorists are being asked to avoid Herndon Road near Bear Creek and Bishop Road where a sinkhole is located, according to a statement from the City of South Fulton.

City officials said they closed the roadway "immediately" after the sinkhole was discovered sometime in the early afternoon.

“We are meeting with contractors to assess the situation and quickly determine what repairs are needed. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we work to reopen the road as soon as possible," Public Works director Antonio Valenzuela said in the statement.

The city is still working to determine what exactly caused the sinkhole.