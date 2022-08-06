Traffic stop for speeding driver along I-20 turns into pursuit, stolen vehicle arrest: GSP

A trooper used a PIT maneuver to get the driver off the roadway.

ATLANTA — A man is in custody after speeding down Interstate 20 near Six Flags in a stolen car, Georgia State Patrol officials said. The incident caused traffic backups along the highway Saturday morning.

Authorities said a trooper tried to stop a blue Dodge Durango around 11 a.m. on I-20 near H.E. Holmes for speeding, but the driver didn't stop.

Troopers said the person behind the wheel was recklessly driving westbound, ignoring law enforcement, which prompted a pursuit.

After rushing behind the driver, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver around mile marker 43 in Douglas County, forcing the car off the roadway. PIT maneuvers are often used by law enforcement as a pursuit tactic to get fleeing drivers and vehicles off the roadway and typically end in a crash.

At this point, the incident forced two of the three lanes closed and caused backups as far back as Factory Shoals Road, traffic cameras showed.

As others struggled with the traffic jam, the driver of the Durango was arrested and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital hurt following the crash. Officials said after checking the vehicle, it was learned that the Dodge Durango was reported stolen.