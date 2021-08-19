State leaders break ground on massive public safety headquarters

Gov. Kemp commends GSP for their work over the last year.

ATLANTA — On Thursday, state leaders officially broke ground on the new Georgia Department of Public Safety Headquarters building.

The ceremony featured remarks from Gov. Kemp, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Speaker David Ralston, Commissioner of DPS Colonel Christopher Wright, and State Representative Bill Hitchens.

According to organizers, the intention behind the building is to outfit all new troopers with the necessary equipment to do their job. The governor also announced that there would be a museum in the facility highlighting historical documents, photographs, and patrol cars. The building will be constructed adjacent to the current headquarters.

Before the ground breaking ceremony, the governor thanked troopers for their work over the last year, adding that he believes it's harder than ever to wear the badge.

"It's certainly no secret our state owes a debt of gratitude to all men and women in law enforcement, especially after the civil unrest and the rising crime across metro Atlanta, and I just want to take a moment to say thank you," Gov. Kemp said.