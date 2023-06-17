Driver dies trapped in vehicle after Stone Mountain crash, police say

One of the drivers involved is being treated at the hospital.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A busy road near Stone Mountain Park is closed due to a deadly and fiery crash, according to police.

DeKalb County Police Department officers were called to an area along Bermuda Road, near Highway 78, just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found two vehicles "extensively damaged and on fire," according to authorities.

One driver was able to leave his vehicle but was seriously hurt. They were rushed to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive, police said. However, the second driver was trapped inside their vehicle and deemed dead at the crash site.

Police have shut down Bermuda Road as crash investigators collect evidence at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.