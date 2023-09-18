Standoff with barricaded suspect underway at Stone Mountain home, DeKalb Police say

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A suspect is barricaded at a home in Stone Mountain Monday afternoon, according to DeKalb Police.
11Alive SkyTracker flew over a home at the 500 block of Allgood Road. The location is not far from Allgood Road United Methodist Church and Allgood Elementary School.
Video shows a SWAT team and an armored vehicle at the scene.
Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
