SWAT responds in Atlanta neighborhood after man shot, gunman possibly barricaded inside, police say

Police said the man who was shot was taken to the hospital alert, conscious, and breathing.

ATLANTA — SWAT is on the scene in an Atlanta neighborhood Friday after a gunman shot another man then possibly barricaded himself inside a building, police said.

According to a statement from the police department, officers responded to 617 Joseph E. Boone Boulevard NW, on the border of English Avenue and Vine City, around 9:15 a.m. to find a man had been shot.

First responders took him to a local hospital then officers began an investigation. Officials found that the man could possibly still be barricaded inside the building they responded to.

That's when SWAT was called to the scene.

Right now, there are limited details available. There is currently no information on whether anyone else was hurt, but police said the man who was shot Friday morning was taken to the hospital alert, conscious, and breathing.