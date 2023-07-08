Temporary water interruption at Atlanta condominium: Officials

Crews are working at 222 12th Street in the northeast part of the city; according to Google Maps, this is the Luxe Condominiums.

ATLANTA — Water repairs are underway at a condominium in northeast Atlanta on Saturday morning, according to officials on Twitter.

Crews are working at 222 12th Street in the northeast part of the city; according to Google Maps, this is the Luxe Condominiums. There are also a few businesses located inside the building.

According to Atlanta Watershed, the main water line was turned off to complete repairs. The office did not say what the repairs were but said that service would be temporarily interrupted.