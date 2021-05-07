Body of woman who went missing found dead, sheriff's office says

The body of 65-year-old Terri Mullins Allen was located about a mile from her home.

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who went missing Monday night in Coweta County has been found dead, the sheriff's office said.

The body of 65-year-old Terri Mullins Allen was located about a mile from her home on Tuesday, the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said.

Earlier in the day the sheriff's office made a call out to residents in the area to help with the search. A little more than three hours later, they shared the news of her death.

"The Coweta County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support during the search and ask that you keep Mrs. Allen's family in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time," they said.

They previously said Allen suffers from Alzheimer's disease.