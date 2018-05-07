EATONTON, Ga. -- Three people were injured in a 4th of July fireworks explosion on Lake Sinclair in central Georgia.

Officials said the explosion happened on a modified pontoon boat that was about 50 yards from a dock. The boat was being used as a base from which to shoot off fireworks, and a large group of people who gathered on the shore.

Five people were on the boat when, shortly before 10 pm, someone dropped a lit sparkler into a box of fireworks, which set off the explosion.

According to Sgt. Bo Kelly of the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Austin Meyer suffered second-degree burns to his face, neck and arm. Another man, James Mallory, suffered less-severe burns, but both were taken by helicopter at an Augusta hospital burn unit.

Rescue officials reached the scene by patrol boat. By then, other party-goers from the shore had waded out to the boat and brought the victims to land. The boat had been anchored in about four feet of water.

Officials found the presence of alcohol at the party, but do not know if anyone on the boat itself had been drinking.

DNR officials helped with first aid and crowd control until local emergency personnel arrived.

ALSO | Fireworks-related blaze destroys three Dawson County homes

© 2018 WXIA