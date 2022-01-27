Tiffany Haddish reveals she's been struggling with grief, opens up about DUI in Georgia

"I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. And God went ahead and send me four in a uniform," she said joking.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Actress and Grammy-award winning comedian Tiffany Haddish opened up on the "Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon earlier this week about her recent DUI arrest in Georgia.

Haddish, 42, was arrested around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 and charged with driving under the influence in Peachtree City – about 40 miles south of Atlanta. She later posted bond and was released from the Fayette County Jail.

Monday night, Haddish spoke to Fallon about what happened by opening up briefly about her recent break-up.

"I've been praying to God to send me a new man, a good man. And God went ahead and send me four in a uniform," she said joking.

Haddish said that she wasn't expecting the incident to happen but revealed she had been going through a lot of grief.

"Was not expecting that at all," she said. "And now, I got a really great lawyer and we're gonna work it out. And I got to get my... asking of things to God a little better."

Haddish spoke about the loss of her grandmother – describing her as her soulmate, and how hard the death of "Full House" actor and comedian Bob Saget has been on her.

"He meant a lot to me," she said describing Saget as a mentor and father figure.

Haddish said she's learned a lot about herself recently and wants to dedicate her next comedy special to talking about grief.

"Because figuring out how to process it, you know, process it all," she said. "Kids get to cry whenever they want to, wherever they want to. As an adult, you can't do that. You can't just cry at work like that. They send you home."