GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Tiffany Moss, the stepmother facing a death penalty after being convicted of starving her stepdaughter to death earlier this year, appeared in court Friday.

Moss was in Gwinnett County Superior Court for a status hearing. She is now being represented by Josh Moore, the appellate director for the Office of the Georgia Capital Defender.

The Georgia Capital Defenders is a division of the Georgia Public Defender Council and is charged with providing a defense to all indigent defendants facing the death penalty.

It's not clear if Moss, who represented herself at trial, requested the new representation.

A motion for new trial hearing is set for Nov. 15.

Moss was sentenced earlier this year to die by execution for starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Emani, in 2013. Her body was found in a trash can outside the family’s apartment.

Tiffany and Eman Moss, Emani’s father, originally tried to hide the crime. They plotted to tell police that she had run away and then tried to burn her body to get rid of the evidence.

Eman eventually called the police and is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his role in the child's murder.

He testified against his wife during this trial.

Moss represented herself in court and did not mount any defense during the trial.

A jury took less than three hours to find Moss guilty on April 30.

As required by Georgia law, a judge is required to set a date for the death penalty to be carried out between 20 and 60 days of when a defendant is sentenced.

Judge George Hutchinson set Moss's execution to be carried out the week of June 7 through the 14.

Those dates came and went without an update to her case.

