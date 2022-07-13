Update: Police locate parents of Toddler found alone at Roswell apartment complex

He was found walking around the Park 83 apartments unsupervised.

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police have located the parents of a toddler who was found alone at an apartment complex early Wednesday.

The boy was found walking around unsupervised around 1:30 a.m. at the Park 83 apartments on Calibre Creek Parkway.

Police believe he's about two or three years old.

