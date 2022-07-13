Update: Police locate parents of Toddler found alone at Roswell apartment complex

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police have located the parents of a toddler who was found alone at an apartment complex early Wednesday.
The boy was found walking around unsupervised around 1:30 a.m. at the Park 83 apartments on Calibre Creek Parkway.
Police believe he's about two or three years old.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
