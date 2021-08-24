Tenant says she has nowhere to go after landlord gave her 2 days to find new home due to fallen tree

Luckily, no one was injured.

ATLANTA — A Dekalb county mother of eight said she was given a couple of days to find a new home. Her landlord with RHF Asset management said the home she's been renting from him since June is no long inhabitable.

On Sunday, a tree fell onto the brick home.

"All of a sudden we were startled out of our sleep with this loud crash like a bomb had hit," said Autanzia Johnson.

Luckily, no one was injured.

"God had to be with us that night because that could have fell so many other ways," said Johnson.

11Alive cameras captured a hole along the roof's edge trim, hanging gutters, and a dented awning. Inside, the ceiling looked to be in tact.

But now, Johnson said, the landlord wants her and her children -- who are all under the age of 12 -- to find a new place to stay by Wednesday, which gave her two days to find a new home.

"Because he said he’s going to turn off the lights, the gas, the water," she said.

In a statement to 11 Alive, attorneys, Will Martinez and Donte B. Grant, representing RFH Asset Management, LLC said the following in part

"RFH Asset Management deeply sympathizes with Ms. Johnson's plight, and we have referred this matter to the appropriate housing authorities and the Red Cross to assist Ms. Johnson in finding replacement accommodations."

They added the tree fell from a different property and they are reaching out to see what can be done about removing the tree and repairing the damaged.

"At this time, because of the fallen trees onto the structure, the residence is unsafe and uninhabitable. The situation is critically dangerous, and the risk of the roof collapsing is imminent," the statement added. "Our top priority has to be the safety of the family residing at the property, especially with small children being involved. And we will work in good faith and within the law to achieve a just and fair resolution in this matter."

Johnson said she has nowhere to go, especially with such short notice and she’s had no issues in the home since the tree fell.

"I mean just cold turkey like that I can’t, I mean it’s a process. I can’t just you know get up and go. You’re not talking about giving me any money. I mean nothing, just go," she said.

But according Georgia law, she may have more time.

"All tenants in Georgia are protected by the right to have an eviction brought in court so no landlord has the right to use self help measures to put a tenant out on the street. If a landlord wants to evict a tenant they cannot turn off the electricity. They cannot remove the door from the hinges. They cannot place the tenant’s belongings on the street. They must go through the court process," said Mara Block, Senior Attorney with Atlanta Legal Aid.

Johnson is hopeful something good will come out of the situation and said if she has to go, she would like to recoup the rent money she’s already paid.