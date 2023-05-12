Tree falls on UGA student during storm, bystanders and officer work to save her

Officials said the 20-year-old became trapped under the tree after it was uprooted during a strong storm, with winds reaching up to 64 miles per hour.

ATHENS, Ga. — A University of Georgia student was hospitalized Tuesday after a tree fell on her during a thunderstorm.

A UGA police officer was called to help after debris was spotted in the roadway at E. Campus Road and Field Street. While driving up to the scene, the officer was flagged down by "several frantic individuals," according to an incident report.

They told police that a tree fell on a young woman, who became trapped under it. Officials with the school said it happened after the tree became uprooted by a strong storm, with winds reaching up to 64 miles per hour.

To save the 20-year-old, the officer and several others hoisted the tree up while an off-duty EMT checked to see if she could be moved.

The EMT, who happened to be a fellow student, told the officer to hold her head in his lap while the group continued to support the weight of the tree.

While waiting for EMS to arrive, she came in and out of consciousness, telling the officer she had pain in her head and neck, the incident report said.

Once EMS arrived and was able to place the girl on a spine board, the officer shifted gears and helped hold up the tree.

The report said she was rushed to a nearby hospital and the roadway was later cleared. School officials confirmed in a statement that she was seriously injured.

The statement also said staff were keeping her in their thoughts, wishing her a "speedy recovery."