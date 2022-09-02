Two people dead, including child, after Gainesville fire, Hall County Sheriff says

Two other people were in the home and treated for minor injuries.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Two people, including a 10-year-old boy, are dead following a house fire in Gainesville Tuesday night, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Brannon Harvey - the child - was pronounced dead Thursday night. The sheriff's office learned of his death Friday morning.

The adult victim, 66-year-old Joe Boggs, died shortly after being transported to the hospital, the sheriff's office said. They add he's the grandfather of the child.

They said that the fire happened on Pleasant View Circle on August 30 and was reported at 10:50 p.m.

Four people, two adults and two kids, were inside the home at the time, deputies say.

The other two were treated for minor injuries.