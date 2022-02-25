Ukrainians in Atlanta on what Americans can do to help the European country

Advocates offered three ways the U.S. can help.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta's Ukrainian community said the rising tensions between their home country and Russia has them on edge, especially since many haven't seen their loved ones abroad due to the pandemic. Now they're asking the U.S. government to do what they can to help preserve the fate of their country.

Georgians with ties to Ukraine say their military will continue to fight hard, but they're calling on support -- emphasizing three actions will help save their country.

Protect Ukraine's airspace

"We need support from the sky," one advocate told 11Alive's La'Tasha Givens. "The Ukrainian sky needs to be closed so we don't just have all the airplanes just bombing us and sending missiles into our houses."

Join in imposing sanctions

Advocates said more countries need to join the U.S. and NATO allies in imposing harsh sanctions against Russie and its president Vladimir Putin.

"We want more to be done with sanctions such as cutting off Russia from Swift and getting more supplies of ammunition to Ukraine," the advocate said.

The protestor also added that the U.S. should also issue an embarge against Russia.

"We want countries to not support Russian gas and Russian oils," the advocatesaid, addling political experts know there is a way to supply Europe with oil without Russian gas and oil.

Limit travel for Russian leaders

Maryan Morska is passionately calling for the U.S. to revoke visas for Russian leaders and their families who travel or work in the states.

"Their families need to go home and face it and enjoy the lifestyle that is being offered by their government," she said.

Morska emphasized that alienating Russia at all costs will help Ukraine feel safer or at the very least, supported.