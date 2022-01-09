Person shot at Union City extended-stay motel, police say

It happened at Stay Express along Shannon Parkway.

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police are investigating a shooting at an extended-stay motel Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said they were called to a Stay Express along Shannon Parkway. There is one victim, according to police. They did not provide a condition for them.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the motel where Union City Police Department patrol vehicles were in the parking lot along with a large area taped off with crime scene tape.

Police said it is an active investigation and did not share any other details.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.