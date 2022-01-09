Person shot at Union City extended-stay motel, police say

UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police are investigating a shooting at an extended-stay motel Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said they were called to a Stay Express along Shannon Parkway. There is one victim, according to police. They did not provide a condition for them.
11Alive Skytracker flew over the motel where Union City Police Department patrol vehicles were in the parking lot along with a large area taped off with crime scene tape.
Police said it is an active investigation and did not share any other details.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
