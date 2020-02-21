ATLANTA — A vehicle fire on I-85/75 in Atlanta is causing heavy delays along the interstate.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the fire was burning before the University Avenue exit. At last check, the fire was out and lanes of traffic were reopening.

A photo from the scene showed flames bursting from the hood of the vehicle. Emergency crews were also on the scene.

GDOT said drivers in the area should avoid traveling in this direction and use alternate routes.

