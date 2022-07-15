Victim killed in I-575 crash identified

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Holly Springs on Friday identified the victim killed in a crash that shut down the northbound lanes of I-575 for a prolonged period the day before.
The Holly Springs Police Department said 57-year-old Tessa Bowers of Canton was taken from the scene to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased on Thursday.
The crash happened near Sixes Road on I-575 North.
The Holly Springs department said an investigation remains ongoing, with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office assisting.
Authorities have not yet released details on what caused the crash. It's not clear if anyone will face charges in the death of Bowers.