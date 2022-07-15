Victim killed in I-575 crash identified

The crash shut the northbound lanes of I-575 for a prolonged period on Thursday.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Holly Springs on Friday identified the victim killed in a crash that shut down the northbound lanes of I-575 for a prolonged period the day before.

The Holly Springs Police Department said 57-year-old Tessa Bowers of Canton was taken from the scene to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased on Thursday.

The crash happened near Sixes Road on I-575 North.

The Holly Springs department said an investigation remains ongoing, with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office assisting.