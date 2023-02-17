Social media reacts to video showing Paulding County deputy body slamming man

11Alive blurred that man's face, in the video as he is only facing a misdemeanor charge and we have been unable to speak with him directly.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Social media is in an uproar after dashcam video shows a Paulding County Sheriff's Office deputy body slamming a suspect during an arrest last year. The reaction has sparked a GBI investigation.

In the statement released Friday evening, the sheriff’s office confirmed they asked the GBI to conduct an outside review of the March 4, 2022 arrest and use of force.

"That review is now underway. The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office will be fully cooperating with all requests and inquiries from the GBI," the statement said.

The move comes after thousands of people watched the now viral video showing Paulding County Sheriff's Deputy Michael McMaster stopping a 30-year-old man last March.

In the video you hear McMaster say "let me see your hands! Let me see your hands," to the man who was walking along the roadway. But, within a matter of seconds after being stopped by the deputy, the man is thrown to the ground.

An anonymous person posted the video online this week, claiming the man suffered a broken collarbone and fractured skull.

Before being thrown to the ground, you can hear the man ask several times what is happening; he said he was on his way to work.

The situation escalated when the deputy responded, saying "you match the description of someone trying to break into people's cars."

The man said he hadn't broken into any vehicles. Then out of nowhere, the person is picked up and slammed. He was arrested and charged with obstructing a law enforcement officer for refusing to remove his book bag and put his hands behind his back when ordered to do.