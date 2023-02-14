No one hurt after student discharges weapon in Miller Grove Middle School classroom, principal says

In a letter to parents and guardians, Principal Sharon Evans said it happened in a classroom during a restroom break.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — No one was hurt after a weapon was discharged by a student Tuesday at Miller Grove Middle School in DeKalb County, according to the school's principal.

In a letter to parents and guardians, Principal Sharon Evans said it happened in a classroom during a restroom break. Staff reported the incident to the school's administration and the school resource officer that they heard a "small popping noise."

"The pop heard by staff was determined to be from the discharging of the weapon in the classroom," Evans wrote in the letter.

The school's principal said the weapon was quickly confiscated and secured. Evans said no students or staff were injured when the weapon was discharged.

"I applaud the appropriate response from our staff and campus security to address the incident promptly," Evans wrote.

The student now faces district consequences based on the DeKalb County School District's Student Code of Conduct and may face criminal charges according to Georgia law, the principal said.

Evans reminded families to continue to follow their "See Something, Say Something" campaign if anyone ever feels unsafe at school.

"Thank you for remaining committed to keeping our Wolverine Family safe and contributing to positive experiences for Miller Grove Middle School. Don’t hesitate to contact me with questions, comments, or concerns," the principal wrote.