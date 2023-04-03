Hospital employee steals couple's urn, dumps child's ashes: Warrants

The two were working in the hospital's linen sorting facility when it happened, documents show.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County couple and hospital workers are accused of stealing and dumping a child's ashes.

Warrants show the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital employees swiped an urn with a baby's remains earlier this year.

The two employees are a married couple, according to documents from the Magistrate Court of Cobb County, and took the urn home.

Around 3 p.m. on Jan. 25, the two were working in the hospital's linen sorting facility when it happened. Warrants show the two found a teddy bear and a small gold and black urn that had the cremated remains of a woman's baby.

The pair then took the urn home and "disposed of the remains in an unknown manner," according to the warrants.

Warrants show the two are accused of theft by taking an item valued at more than $1,500 and the wanton or malicious removal of a dead body from a grave or disturbance of contents of a grave. Both are felonies.