Surviving newborn fighting for her life 3 weeks after pregnant mom shot, killed in DeKalb

Adrienne Rodriguez is heartbroken from losing her daughter, Shaniyah Rodriguez. She's now finding strength to support her granddaughter who survived.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a pregnant woman who died following a shooting at a DeKalb County condo complex are focused on supporting her surviving newborn daughter.

Adrienne Rodriguez is heartbroken from losing her daughter, Shaniyah Rodriguez. What makes this even harder, Shaniyah’s brother was also killed on a shooting 8 years ago.

Now, the family is hopeful Shaniyah’s baby makes a full recovery.

“We still don’t know who, we still don’t know why, we’re still trying to figure it out. I’m trying to still trying to figure out why she was even there that time,” said Adrienne. "Why she wasn’t in her own bed like she is every other night."

Rodriguez opened up to 11 Alive for the first time about the shooting that killed her daughter on Feb. 2 at the Brannon Hill condo complex. When DeKalb County Police arrived at the complex that morning, they discovered Shaniyah, who was 8 months pregnant, had been shot in the head.

She passed away at the hospital. And while doctors were able to deliver her baby, Amealiani, during an emergency C-section, the infant was without oxygen for about 30 minutes after her mom loss consciousness. It has left Amealiani in critical condition.

“She still hasn’t opened her eyes," Adrienne said. "The MRI showed her entire brain is damaged, even the stem she cannot breathe on our own. She can’t swallow so she can’t eat. She has to be fed through a tube. She was having seizures really bad and shakes. Her body shakes, twitches and stuff."

She said her granddaughter has a long road to recovery and doctors have told her she may never breathe or walk, on her own. And, as Adrienne prepares for the struggle of supporting her granddaughter, her daughter’s ashes now sit on a table in her living room as reminder of that horrid day.

“When do we as a community come together and say enough is enough. I understand being in the streets, I understand the code of the street, understand you don’t tell, you don’t do this, you don’t do that but the streets don’t love nobody nobody” she added.

The family will hold a memorial service for Shaniyah 1p.m.Saturday at the Christ Apostolic Life church. The family has also created an online fundraiser.