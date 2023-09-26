Atlanta's West End has mixed reviews about new 'mixed income' housing complex

The complex is part of a multi-step project aimed at addressing affordable housing.

ATLANTA — Mayor Andre Dickens, alongside state and federal housing officials, participated in a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for what is being hailed as a new housing complex in Atlanta's West End.

The mixed-income development aims to provide housing options for individuals across various income levels. However, some in the community are questioning if this initiative adequately addresses Atlanta's housing crisis.

The complex is part of an expansive project near the Atlanta University Center. Students and residents in the vicinity acknowledge the significance of the effort but express reservations about its potential impact.

Mark Smith, a resident in a neighboring building developed by the same group, voices skepticism about the sustainability of maintaining affordable housing options amidst Atlanta's rising living costs. Smith emphasized that housing affordability doesn't align with the average income in the city, particularly for single individuals.

The development is part of a larger multi-phase project led by the Integral Group. According to the developer, the buildings within the project will offer a mix of market-rate, affordable, and workforce rental housing.

Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Adrienne Toddman stressed the importance of investments in properties like these to address housing concerns across Atlanta. She states that affordability should cater to various segments of society, including seniors on fixed incomes and recent college graduates.

"You know, Atlanta, like many other cities across the country, are dealing with affordability issues where, you know, first-time renters can't find units. First-time homebuyer homeowners can't find someplace they want to purchase," she said.

Recent data from Rent.com indicates that the average rent in Atlanta falls between $1,735 and $2,553, presenting a considerable challenge for renters like Billy Butler, a senior at Morehouse College residing at Ashley Scholar Landing. Butler, who is fortunate to have income from a paid internship, acknowledges the difficulties his peers face in affording housing.

"I wonder, you know, where original members of the Western community are currently migrating to if it's becoming more difficult to pay for rent in this area," he said.