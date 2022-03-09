Woman in SUV approaches children at Milton school bus stop, police say

On March 4, a woman informed Milton Police that an individual tried to abduct two children on Bethany Road.

ATLANTA — Milton Police are investigating a suspicious situation in which a woman in an SUV allegedly tried to pick up two children at a bus stop. On March 4, a woman informed officers about the alleged abduction on Bethany Road.

Police explained that the woman has a mother and two boys who were living with her from Haiti. According to the woman, the two boys were waiting for a school bus when a medium-sized black SUV stopped in front of them.

Police said that she informed them she let the boy's mother handle the situation. After the mother shared details, the woman decided to contact 911.

Milton Police said they later contacted the mother and spoke to her about the incident. They said that, according to her, the two boys went outside to wait for the bus around 8:10 a.m., only for one of them to return a couple minutes later, running inside explaining that a lady told them the bus was broken and she needed to drive them to school.

The mother told police that the second boy was still outside speaking to the woman in the SUV -- but when the mother went outside, the SUV was gone.

Police report that the mother told them she began to drive the boys to school herself, when all of a sudden the bus passed the house. She told police she initially thought the boys were manipulating her into taking them to school but, after discussing with her husband, decided to inform the woman she was staying with and Northwestern Middle School about the incident.

Milton Police later spoke to both the boys themselves about the incident.

Officers said they explained that an elderly lady, approximately 70 to 80 years old, who was Caucasian with short/medium length hair, and thin rimmed glasses, rolled down her passenger side window and motioned for them to come to the car.

Police noted that the boys told them the woman in the SUV told them the busses were not working and asked if they went to Summit Hill Elementary. However, one of the boys informed her that was incorrect. The boy who stayed behind said she asked if they needed a ride to school. However, he told police he told her 'no thank you' after yelling up to their mother and she proceeded to drive away.

Police added both boys told them the woman had a car seat in the back of her vehicle.