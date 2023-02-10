Woman rescued from Stone Mountain house fire overnight

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A woman was rescued overnight from a house fire in Stone Mountain, according to DeKalb County Fire.
This happened on Whisperwood Trail just after midnight.
Fire officials said there were no people harmed; however, a dog did die.
Crews did not provide details on how the woman was rescued or how the fire started.
