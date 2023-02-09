Atlanta Police think these boys may know about shooting that killed 13-year-old

Authorities are now searching for three more boys. They previously released photos of five individuals they were hoping to speak with.

ATLANTA — Police are working to identify three boys they believe may know who killed a 13-year-old boy near an Atlanta skating rink last month.

Investigators shared new photos Thursday that were snapped from surveillance footage from inside the Cascade Family Skating rink. Deshon DuBose visited the skating rink before he was shot twice -- in the chest and lower back -- at a block off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta Police Department investigators said.

DuBose was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died. He was described as a kind and gentle boy.

In Thursday's update, APD shared photos of a boy wearing an orange beanie and black hoodie. Other photos depicted two other boys. One is seen wearing gray hoodie and jeans; the other is a smaller boy with a smaller stature wearing a black beanie and a puffy vest-like jacket with what seems to be a chain with a charm. Photos of the boys can be seen in the gallery below.

Police said these boys are merely individuals they're interested in speaking with. Two weeks ago, investigators also released photos of a group of boys in an attempt to pinpoint a shooting suspect. The boy in the gray hoodie is seen in the initial photo below.

Officers have not yet made an arrest or named a suspect in DuBose's case. His family has maintained that the 13-year-old was a bystander in gun violence and is raising funds to help pay medical and memorial expenses.