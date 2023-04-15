Woman accidentally shoots self following heated argument, police say

Atlanta Police Department said the woman had gotten into an argument with another person and pulled out her gun.

ATLANTA — A woman is recovering in the hospital after accidentally shooting herself twice in northeast Atlanta on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting at 3157 Peachtree Road NE, which is near the DXL men's clothing store. When they arrived, they said a woman had been shot twice.

Atlanta Police Department said the woman had gotten into an argument with another person and pulled out her gun. That's when the woman's brother stepped in to take the gun away. Police said while the brother was struggling to take the weapon, it went off, shooting his sister twice.