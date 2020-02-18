GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — "We never would have imagined that it would be her first."

Kellyn Aguilar said she would often talk to her sister-in-law, Misty Aguilar, about their lives as spouses to firefighters.

"We had long talks on what it's like send your husband to work, and never know if he's going to come home," Kellyn told 11Alive.

On Valentine's Day, it was 39 year-old Misty who was rushed to the hospital after suffering from several symptoms including shortness of breath.

The next day, she died after going into cardiac arrest, leaving behind her husband, Jaime, a firefighter in Hall county, and their two children, 9 year-old Brody and 6 year-old Bristol.

Misty, a working mom of two, also worked in human resources at the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce.

"She enjoyed showing her children what it was like to work for it, and to be successful, and to have that motivation and drive in life," she said.

A GoFundMe set up to help the family already raised over $20,000.

"Both kids have a whole team of people that love and support them and we will be their biggest cheerleaders," Kellyn said.

