Mega Millions Valentines Day winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $67 million jackpot

ATLANTA — Once again, the Mega Millions jackpot is growing after no one hit the $67 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, we had a $10,000 winner and several others.
The winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 14, are 23-24-35-40-43 and Mega Ball 1. The Megaplier was 3x.
The jackpot will now increase to $84 million for Friday's drawing.
These are the big winners in Georgia:
$500 prize: 8 winners
$200 prize: 23 winners
News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.