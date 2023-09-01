x
Lottery

Mega Millions Valentines Day winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $67 million jackpot

The winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 14, are 23-24-35-40-43 and Mega Ball 1. The Megaplier was 3x.

ATLANTA — Once again, the Mega Millions jackpot is growing after no one hit the $67 million jackpot on Tuesday. In Georgia, we had a $10,000 winner and several others.

The jackpot will now increase to $84 million for Friday's drawing.

These are the big winners in Georgia:

$500 prize: 8 winners
$200 prize: 23 winners

