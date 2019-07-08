ATLANTA — A recent advertising campaign by The Coca-Cola Company that depicts same-sex couples kissing and holding Coke bottles has sparked international backlash.

The company’s “Love is Love” campaign, which features slogans such as “Zero Sugar, Zero Prejudice,” has caused at least one Hungarian politician and an online petition to call for a ban on the company.

István Boldog, a member of the country’s parliament and a leader in the Fidesz party - Hungary's ruling party - called for a ban in a Facebook post.

A translated version of Boldog’s post reads, “Until they remove their provocative posters from Hungary, I will not consume their products! I’m asking everyone!”

