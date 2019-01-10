DECATUR, Ga. — Araceli Vega testified through an interpreter that she went onto the balcony of her apartment at The Heights at Chamblee as soon as she heard shots on March 9, 2015, the day Anthony Hill was killed.

Hill, a 26-year-old Air Force veteran who'd served in Afghanistan, was shot two times by Olsen in the parking lot of his apartment complex. He was unarmed and naked when he was shot.

Olsen said Hill rushed at him and he was in fear for his life when he shot him twice. Olsen was equipped with a gun, taser, pepper spray made, and a baton. The officer used only the gun and shot Hill twice.

Hill had been diagnosed as bipolar and was medically retired from the Air Force. His family said he has post traumatic stress disorder and that he'd stopped taking his medication at the time of the shooting.

None of this was known to Officer Olsen.

Olsen is facing a total of six charges:

Two counts of felony murder

One count of aggravated assault

One count of making a false statement

Two counts of violation of oath by a public officer

Vega, Hill’s neighbor, said she had just returned home from the store when she heard yelling and gunshots in the parking lot. She then walked to the balcony of her third floor apartment and began to record video on her cell phone.

Vega said when she first walked outside, Hill and Olsen were six to seven feet apart. She said Hill was on the ground already and bleeding when she saw him.

The court then played the video and the jurors paid careful attention to it. You could hear Vega and another person in her apartment conversing in Spanish. You could also hear, at times, Olsen speaking to witnesses at the scene. He told one of them to stay away from the crime scene and to sit down where he was. The video showed several witnesses milling about the parking lot.

Upon cross examination by the defense, Vega told the court she did not see Hill when he was shot. She only saw the aftermath. When asked by defense attorney Amanda Clark Palmer if Hill and Olsen could have been closer during the shooting than the six to seven feet she saw, Vega said that was possible.

GBI Testimony

A crime scene investigator, Joshua Ellis, from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) took the stand Tuesday morning. He showed photos of the crime scene and introduced evidence he garnered from the scene. That included Olsen’s gun and two shell casings found in the parking lot where Hill was shot.

Ellis also testified about blood spatter found on Olsen’s boots.

(Amanda Clark Palmer, defense attorney): Other than the whole scene (around body), there wasn't anywhere else at The Heights at Chamblee apartments where you saw what you thought could be blood?

(Joshua Ellis, GBI): No. It was all localized to the area around the body.

(Clark Palmer): And nothing you thought could be blood was back by Officer Olsen's car?

(Ellis): Not that I observed.

(Clark Palmer): Not by the driver's side of his (Olsen's) door?

(Ellis): Correct

(Clark Palmer): Not by the back bumper?

(Ellis): Correct.

Clark Palmer asked if the blood could have spattered onto Olsen when Hill was shot, if the two were in close proximity. Ellis said that was a possibility.

Testimony resumes Tuesday afternoon.