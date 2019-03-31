GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Saturday night.

Officer responded to a home on Wynhall Drive outside of Norcross, after receiving a 911 call about a shooting around 6:30 p.m.

Three women - a mother, her daughter and a friend - live there, officers said.

"What they had was a caller on the line saying she accidentally shot another resident who lived inside of the house," said Michele Pihera, of Gwinnett County Police.

The victim, 43-year-old Dixie Cowe, was shot in the chest.

According to preliminary investigation, 26-year-old Keely Kilpatrick, told her mother that she was going downstairs to clean a firearm. The friend- Cowe - was downstairs.

The mom told police she heard a loud noise and went downstairs to see what happened. Kilpatrick told her the gun accidentally went off and shot Cowe. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

Keely Kilpatrick

Gwinnett County jail

Police said the women have cooperated with investigators.

Kilpatrick has been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and is being held at the Gwinnett County Detention Center without bond.



