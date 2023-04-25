Atlanta resolution urges Georgia to adopt body cameras for state law enforcement agencies

The issue has come to the forefront after a public safety training center protester was killed in a shooting involving Georgia State Patrol troopers.

ATLANTA — Officials in Atlanta are transparency and accountability across all Georgia law enforcement agencies.

Members of the Atlanta City Council Public Safety & Legal Administration Committee passed a resolution Monday urging state leaders to mandate body cameras for Georgia State Patrol troopers and Georgia Bureau of Investigation officers.

It comes after the shooting of Manuel Paez Teran at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site earlier this year.

Paez Teran was among the protesters who had been camping in the South River Forest for months to oppose the planned facility, referred to by activists as "Cop City."

The GBI alleges the 26-year-old was shot and killed after first firing at GSP troopers who were part of a multi-law enforcement agency clearing operation in the forest in January. Paez Teran's family and the protest movement have stridently contested that official version of events.

Since GSP troopers - like all state law enforcement officers, including those with the GBI - do not wear body cameras, there's been no resolution to the dueling narratives about what truly happened the day Paez Teran was shot.

Georgia State Sen. Jason Esteves, who represents parts of Atlanta, told 11Alive the idea behind the push for body cameras on state law enforcement officers is to eliminate future situations like this one.

"I've certainly spoken to law enforcement officers who agree that body cameras are a best practice in the industry, and something that is encouraged. And the Georgia State Patrol encourages the use of body cameras," Sen. Esteves said. "By requiring that usage while they are in duty, I think we are not only protecting those officers, we're also protecting our citizens."

Sen. Esteves said he plans to bring the issue up in the next legislative session.