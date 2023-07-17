Gov. Kemp takes aim at Trump over refusal to sign 2024 Republican loyalty pledge

It's the latest sign of the Georgia governor's increased willingness to spar politically with the former president.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp took aim at former President Donald Trump on Thursday, writing in a post on X that "2024 is too important for political games."

It's the latest sign of the Georgia governor's increased willingness to spar politically with the former president, the commanding favorite to win the Republican Party's nomination for president next year.

Highlighting an NBC News story on Trump's refusal to sign a loyalty pledge that would signal his support for whomever the nominee is next year - even if he loses - Gov. Kemp wrote: "Any candidate who does not commit to supporting the eventual nominee is putting themselves ahead of the future of our country."

Kemp, who has said he has no intention to mount a surprise campaign for the GOP 2024 nomination, occupies a somewhat unique place in the Republican party hierarchy.

Every Republican running for President would be better than Joe Biden.



Any candidate who does not commit to supporting the eventual nominee is putting themselves ahead of the future of our country.



2024 is too important for political games. https://t.co/1o4MwTfnbh — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) August 10, 2023

As a largely popular governor with two victories over Democratic star Stacey Abrams under his belt in a state that has otherwise gone Democratic in other recent statewide races, he could be a potentially influential figure in the 2024 Republican race.

Beyond that, Kemp's priorities and governing style - on issues like abortion, education and the economy - have closely tracked with the preferences of the GOP's conservative base.

That base, however, overwhelmingly backs Trump - a figure still sharply at odds with Kemp over the governor's perceived failure by Trump to do more in 2020 to support his efforts to overturn Georgia's election result. Last year, Trump threw his weight into a primary challenge against Kemp by former Sen. David Perdue, which ultimately did not seriously threaten the governor in his reelection bid.

Kemp has previously contrasted himself implicitly with Trump, saying of his reelection victory last year: "I was just laying out the blue print, for any candidate to be able to win, is to talk about what we're for. Focus on the future not look in the review mirror." And in June he criticized for Trump for congratulating Kim Jong Un in a social media posted.

Taking our country back from Joe Biden does not start with congratulating North Korea’s murderous dictator. pic.twitter.com/XDJP6B2qFO — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) June 3, 2023