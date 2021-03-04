Chris Carr will seek another term as state attorney general, not senate seat

He had been rumored to be considering a bid for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.

ATLANTA — Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is seeking another four years as the state's top lawyer. The 49-year-old Republican announced his reelection bid on Tuesday.

He pledged to work with police to reduce crime and to fight against initiatives by President Joe Biden’s administration that he sees as infringements on personal freedoms and Georgia’s rights.

Carr had been rumored to be considering a bid for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022.