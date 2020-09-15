Where can you drop off an absentee ballot in metro Atlanta?

ATLANTA — Many people who are absentee voting in the 2020 General Election still find themselves reluctant to count on the U.S. Postal Service to get their ballot to their county's election board on time.
With the delays noted in various parts of the nation, those fears are not without their own merits, hence the idea of getting the ballots returned as soon as possible once received from the county electors.
Voters who do choose to mail their ballots are advised to do so no later than 7-to-10 days before Election Day, November 3. Any ballots that arrive after the polls close on Election Day will not be accepted.
There are other options available for Georgia voters who do not want to use the mail, however. Voters are permitted to deliver their ballots in person to their county's board of election.
The Secretary of State's website has a full list of those locations along with website and telephone number information in order to determine when the offices are open. Voters may hand-deliver their ballot to the offices during business hours.
In most -- but not all -- of Georgia's 159 counties, absentee ballot drop box locations have been made available for voters. These secured boxes are available beginning Saturday, September 19 and running through Election Day.
No matter what method you, as a voter, choose to deliver your ballot, it must be returned no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2020.
Here is a list of the absentee ballot drop box locations for each of the counties in metro Atlanta. If your county is not listed, please contact your local board of elections to determine if there is a ballot drop box location in your county.
Fulton County:
Alpharetta Branch Library
10 Park Plaza
Alpharetta GA 30009
Auburn Avenue Research Library
101 Auburn Avenue, NE
Atlanta GA 30303
College Park Branch Library
3647 Main Street
College Park GA 30337
East Point Branch Library
2757 Main Street
East Point GA 30344
East Roswell Branch Library
2301 Holcomb Bridge Road
Roswell GA 30076
Evelyn G. Lowery at Cascade
3665 Cascade Road, SW
Atlanta GA 30331
Fairburn Branch Library
60 Valley View Drive
Fairburn GA 30213
Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton
4055 Flat Shoals Road
Union City GA 30291
Johns Creek Environmental Campus
8100 Holcomb Bridge Road
Alpharetta GA 30022
Metropolitan Branch Library
1332 Metropolitan Parkway
Atlanta GA 30310
Milton Branch Library
855 Mayfield Road
Milton GA 30009
North Fulton Service Center
7741 Roswell Road
Sandy Springs GA 30350
Northwest Branch Library at Scott’s Crossing
2489 Perry Boulevard, NW
Atlanta GA 30318
North Training Center
5025 Roswell Road
Atlanta GA 30342
Palmetto Branch Library
9111 Cascade Palmetto Highway
Palmetto GA 30268
Robert E. Fulton Regional Library at Ocee
5090 Abbotts Bridge Road
Johns Creek GA 30005
Roswell Branch Library
115 Norcross Street
Roswell GA 30075
Sandy Springs Branch Library
395 Mt Vernon Highway, NE
Sandy Springs GA 30328
South Fulton Service Center
5600 Stonewall Tell Road
College Park GA 30349
Wolf Creek Branch Library
3100 Enon Road
Atlanta GA 30331
Cobb County:
Cobb County Elections and Registration
736 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta
West Cobb Regional Library
1750 Dennis Kemp Ln NW, Kennesaw
Cobb Fire Station
82380 N. Cobb Pkwy, Kennesaw
North Cobb Regional Library
3535 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw
East Cobb Government Service Center
4400 Lower Roswell Rd, Marietta
Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center
2051 Lower Roswell Rd. Marietta
Cobb County Fire Station
41901 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta
South Cobb Government Service Center
4700 Austell Rd, Austell
Windy Hill Community Center
1885 Roswell St SE, Smyrna
Cobb County Fire Station
134640 Dallas Hwy, Marietta
DeKalb County:
Drop box information is forthcoming - residents are asked to refer to dekalbvotes.com for details
Gwinnett County:
Bogan Park Community Recreation Center
723 North Bogan Road, Buford
Dacula Park Activity Building
2735 Old Auburn Avenue, Dacula
George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center
55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
Lenora Park Gym
4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center
4651 Britt Road, Norcross
Mountain Park Aquatic Center
1063 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth
Voter Registrations and Elections
Beauty P. Baldwin Building
455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200 Lawrenceville
The county has also placed drop boxes at all Gwinnett Public Library locations which will be available beginning on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Buford-Sugar Hill Branch
2100 Buford Hwy, Buford, GA 30518-6035
Centerville Branch
3025 Bethany Church Road, Snellville, GA 30039-6109
Collins Hill Branch
455 Camp Perrin Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30043-2408
Dacula Branch
265 Dacula Road, Dacula, GA 30019-2131
Duluth Branch
3480 Duluth Park Lane, Duluth, GA 30096-3257
Five Forks Branch
2780 Five Forks Trickum Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30044-5865
Grayson Branch
700 Grayson Parkway, Grayson, GA 30017-1208
Hamilton Mill Branch
3690 Braselton Highway, Dacula, GA 30019
Lawrenceville Branch
1001 Lawrenceville Highway, Lawrenceville, GA 30046-4707
Lilburn Branch
4817 Church Street, Lilburn, GA 30047-6827
Mountain Park Branch
1210 Pounds Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047-6744
Norcross Branch
6025 Buford Hwy., Norcross, GA 30071-2408
Peachtree Corners Branch
5570 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092-2501
Snellville Branch
2740 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, GA 30078-3226
Suwanee Branch
361 Main Street, Suwanee, GA 30024-2233
Clayton County:
Clayton County Board of Elections & Registration
121 S. McDonough Street, Annex II
Jonesboro, GA 30236
(side of Courthouse near Handicapped Parking)
Coweta County:
None noted. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Coweta County Registrar's Office
22 East Broad Street, Suite 128
Newnan, Georgia 30263
Douglas County:
Douglas County Courthouse
8700 Hospital Drive, Douglasville, GA
(front side of building, to the right near the bike rack)
(additional locations to be open by the beginning of October, according to county officials):
Boundary Water Aquatic Center
5000 Highway 92, Douglasville, GA
Dog River Library
6100 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
Deer Lick Park
2105 Mack Road, Douglasville, GA
Old Courthouse
6754 Church Street, Douglasville, GA
Fayette County:
Fayette County Board of Elections and Voter Registration
140 Stonewall Avenue West, Suite 208
Fayetteville, GA 30214
Henry County:
Henry County Board of Elections
40 Atlanta Street
McDonough, GA
Barrow County:
233 East Broad Street
Winder, GA 30680
Bartow County:
Bartow County Courthouse
135 W. Cherokee Ave.
Cartersville, GA 30120
Located on the sidewalk in front of the front door.
Bartow County
Board of Elections and Voter Registration
1300 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy.
Cartersville, GA 30120
Mail slot in front door.
Allatoona Resource Center
6503 Glade Rd.
Acworth, GA 30102
Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.
Euharlee City Hall
30 Burges Mill Rd.
Euharlee, GA 30145
Located on the sidewalk to the right of the building.
Manning Mill Park Gym
163 Manning Mill Rd
Adairsville, GA 30103
Located on the sidewalk near the main entrance to the gym.
Butts County:
625 West 3rd Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Carroll County:
Carroll County Board of Elections
423 College Street, Room 302
Carrollton, GA 30112
Cherokee County:
2782 Marietta Highway
Canton, GA
(located behind the Tax Assessor's building)
Dawson County:
96 Academy Avenue
Dawsonville, GA 30534
(look for the red box, properly labeled and video monitored)
Forsyth County:
1201 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
Hall County:
2875 Browns Bridge Rd.
Gainesville, GA 30504
Haralson County:
No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Haralson County Registrar's Office
Haralson County Courthouse
4485 Ga-120
Buchanan, GA 30113
Heard County:
No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Heard County Registrar's Office
(bottom floor of courthouse)
215 Court Square
Franklin, GA 30217
Jasper County:
Jasper County Board of Elections
126 West Greene Street
Monticello, Ga., 30214
Lamar County:
Lamar County Board of Elections
408 Thomaston Street, Suite D
Barnesville, GA 30204
Meriwether County:
No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Meriwether County Board of Elections
100 Courthouse Square
Greenville, GA 30222
Morgan County:
No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Morgan County Board of Elections
434 Hancock Street
Madison, GA 30650
Newton County:
Newton County Board of Elections
1113 Usher Street
Covington, GA 30014
Paulding County
Paulding County Administration Buliding
240 Constitution Boulevard
Dallas, GA 30132
(on front corner of building facing clock tower)
Hiram City Hall
217 Main Street
Hiram, GA 30141
(located in front of City Hall building)
Pickens County
Pickens County Board of Elections and Registration
83 Pioneer Road
Jasper, GA 30143
Pike County
Pike County Registrar
81 Jackson Street
Zebulon, GA 30295
(there is a slot located in the door of the registrar's office)
Rockdale County:
Rockdale County Board of Elections
1261 Commercial Drive, SW, Suite B
Conyers, GA 30094
(drop box is located at the rear of the building)
Spalding County:
No drop boxes in county. Voters may drop off ballots in person at:
Spalding County Board of Elections
825 Memorial Drive
Griffin, GA 30224
Walton County:
Walton County Board of Elections
1110 East Spring Street, Suite 100
Monroe, GA 30655
Some counties have indicated that they will be opening additional drop box locations prior to Election Day.
We will update this list as additional information is received between now and Election Day.