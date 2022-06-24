Gov. Kemp subpoenaed in Fulton County's Trump election probe

Records show the governor will provide a recorded statement on July 25.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has been subpoenaed to testify in front of a Fulton County special grand jury, his office said. It's part of the probe into former President Donald Trump's involvement in Georgia's 2020 elections.

A special grand jury is looking into whether Trump and his allies illegally attempted to overturn his 2020 election loss in the Peach State.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is using a special grand jury to push her investigation forward as she considers a range of potential charges, including racketeering against the former president and his close colleagues.

A special prosecutor overseeing the probe wrote to Kemp's attorney, dating the letter Wednesday, saying the district attorney's office has agreed to take the Governor's sworn recorded statement on July 25.

The special prosecutor also asked that the subpoenaed documents be made available three days before the governor's sworn examination, records show.

Court documents show the district attorney's office is asking for documentary evidence "that represents, explains, and provides context surrounding the events of the presidential election of November 2020." It also makes a similar demand for material associated with the 60-days aftermath from November 3, 2020 until January 3, 2021. A separate bullet point is dedicated to request documentation with the Jan. 6 "Capitol rally," certification of electors and its aftermath.

Prosecutors are requesting vast documentation and evidence to explore the following topics as listed in the subpoena:

Explanation of former President Trump's and his representatives and persons working on behalf of the president's interests.

Any documentation that explains what former President Trump was thinking or doing or those working on his behalf.

Logs of the telephone calls from former President Trump or anyone representing him or his interest.

Electronic mailings (emails, text), letters, and documents regarding former President Trump's efforts, his representatives and individuals, and organizations attempting to influence the results or outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Audio and video recordings of witnesses, their statements and memories that provide context and understanding of the 2020 presidential election.

Correspondence and communications with state officials, federal officials, and others to explain the conduct of the parties involved in the presidential election.

Prosecutors emphasized they are committed to accommodating to the governor and his schedule.

Jurors recently heard testimony from another top Georgia official: Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

Raffensperger spent hours testifying to the special grand jury in early June. Georgia's election leader was on the receiving end of the now-famous phone call from Trump after the 45th president lost his reelection in Georgia.