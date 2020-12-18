Details emerge on challenges to thousands of Cobb County voters

A hearing is set for this afternoon with the Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A pair of separate challenges against thousands of Cobb County voters, in an attempt to disqualify them from the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs, will be based largely on National Change of Address records, according to copies of those challenges.

The challenges will be heard in a special meeting of the Cobb County Board of Elections & Registration this afternoon at 3 p.m.

The hearing will be considered like a "probable cause" hearing, after which the board will determine if it wants to pursue a full hearing, according to a county spokesman.

The challenges are being brought by Jason Shepherd, the chairman of the Cobb County Republican Party, and Pamela Reardon, a Cobb County realtor.

Shepherd's challenge is against more than 16,000 voters, while Reardon's is against more than 3,000. It's not clear if there are overlaps between the two lists of voters they intend to challenge.

Both challenges are relying on NCOA records that indicate the voters now reside outside Georgia. They're being brought under §21-2-230(a) of the Georgia Code, a statute providing for bringing challenges against individual voters in advance of an election.

Both rely on §21-2-217(4) and (5) of Georgia's laws, which stipulate that:

If a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person's residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state



If a person removes to another state with the intention of remaining there an indefinite time and making such state such person's place of residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person's residence in this state, notwithstanding that such person may intend to return at some indefinite future period.

§21-2-217 of the Georgia Code, "Rules for determining residence," lay out in detail how one may lose or gain residency in the state. §21-2-217 (9) does allow that "the fact of removal without the intention," is not enough to determine a person has lost residency, indicating each voter's intent may need to be established.

This section of state law also allows for exceptions for schooling and government service reasons.

11Alive's Brendan Keefe noted that in the larger list supplied by Shepherd, many addresses appeared to be associated with schooling or military purposes.

Here's a couple of screenshots I took from the big database of voters they want to disqualify in Cobb County. APO = Army Post Office. FPO = Fleet Post Office. DPO = Diplomatic Post Office. These are Georgia voters serving our country out of state/overseas. https://t.co/N7UOCuTYLq pic.twitter.com/pF3qAjE43u — Brendan Keefe (@BrendanKeefe) December 18, 2020

Shepherd states in his challenge that, "I believe each of the individuals named on the attached thumb-drive has, as a result of registering their name and change of address to a location outside of Cobb County, removed to another state with the intention of making the new state their residence. Thus, each individual has lost their residence in Cobb County, and consequently, each individual is ineligible to vote in Cobb County."

Reardon states in her challenge that her list was "processed by qualified professionals against the US Postal Service’s NCOA database. This process was performed uniformly across the entirety of Georgia’s list of qualified electors without regard to political affiliation or prior voter history. Care was taken to identify and remove addresses for military personnel."

It's not clear if any of the people on these lists have already voted in the runoffs.

The law appears to stipulate that any challenge to an in-person voter must be made before that person has voted. But those who have already voted by absentee ballot would appear to be open to challenge, under the law, until 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, in the case of the Jan. 5 runoffs.

It's not clear if the Cobb board finds probable cause for the challenge, that those voters will be notified and given a chance to respond, under the "if practical" stipulation in 21-2-230 (b).

Sections 21-2-230 (c) and 21-2-230 (e) do lay out some recourse for a challenged voter: