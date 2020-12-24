You can vote in DeKalb and Newton counties today

Even on Christmas Eve, some early voting sites are open in Georgia.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's Christmas Eve and as Santa casts about presents to children all over the world, in a couple metro Atlanta counties you can actually cast your vote for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.

Believe it or not, early voting polls are open in DeKalb and Newton counties today. If you happen to be out taking care of last-minute shopping, why not get your voting in as well?

In DeKalb County today, voting is open until 3 p.m. You can vote at:

Atlanta : Coan Recreation Center (1530 Woodbine Ave. SE)

: Coan Recreation Center (1530 Woodbine Ave. SE) Chamblee : Core4 Atlanta (2050 Will Ross Ct.)

: Core4 Atlanta (2050 Will Ross Ct.) Stone Mountain : Kerwin B. Lee Family Life Center (2197 Young Rd.)

: Kerwin B. Lee Family Life Center (2197 Young Rd.) Ellenwood : County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Rd.)

: County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Rd.) Dunwoody : Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.)

: Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.) Decatur : Flat Shoals Library (4022 Flat Shoals Pkwy.); Voter Registration & Elections Office (4380 Memorial Dr.); South DeKalb (2801 Candler Rd.)

: Flat Shoals Library (4022 Flat Shoals Pkwy.); Voter Registration & Elections Office (4380 Memorial Dr.); South DeKalb (2801 Candler Rd.) Tucker : Reid H. Cofer Library (5234 Lavista Rd.)

: Reid H. Cofer Library (5234 Lavista Rd.) Stonecrest: Former Sam's Club (2994 Turner Hill Rd.)