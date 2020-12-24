You can vote in DeKalb and Newton counties today

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's Christmas Eve and as Santa casts about presents to children all over the world, in a couple metro Atlanta counties you can actually cast your vote for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs.
Believe it or not, early voting polls are open in DeKalb and Newton counties today. If you happen to be out taking care of last-minute shopping, why not get your voting in as well?
In DeKalb County today, voting is open until 3 p.m. You can vote at:
- Atlanta: Coan Recreation Center (1530 Woodbine Ave. SE)
- Chamblee: Core4 Atlanta (2050 Will Ross Ct.)
- Stone Mountain: Kerwin B. Lee Family Life Center (2197 Young Rd.)
- Ellenwood: County Line-Ellenwood Library (4331 River Rd.)
- Dunwoody: Dunwoody Library (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.)
- Decatur: Flat Shoals Library (4022 Flat Shoals Pkwy.); Voter Registration & Elections Office (4380 Memorial Dr.); South DeKalb (2801 Candler Rd.)
- Tucker: Reid H. Cofer Library (5234 Lavista Rd.)
- Stonecrest: Former Sam's Club (2994 Turner Hill Rd.)
And in Newton County, voting is open in Covington until noon at the Newton County Library (7116 Floyd St.), St. Augustine Catholic Church (11524 Hwy. 278 E.) and Zion Baptist Church (7037 Hwy 212 N.). At the Newton County administrative building at 1113 Usher St., voting is open until 5 p.m.