Georgia election security debate: Advocates call for paper ballots, opponents cite tech advancements

The battle over voting methods intensifies as a group pushes for a return to paper ballots

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — In a heated session before the Georgia State Election Board, members of an advocacy group are making their case to eliminate electronic voting machines in favor of paper ballots for future elections. The debate centers on election security and the best methods to ensure the integrity of the voting process.

Marilyn Marks, a vocal proponent for the use of paper ballots, has long voiced her concerns about election security. Marks and her supporters gathered at the Capitol Tuesday, emphasizing their longstanding efforts to safeguard voters' rights. They advocate for a shift toward utilizing paper ballots, reserving electronic machines solely for the final vote count, with exceptions for those who require assistance while voting.

"Our solution that we're proposing to the state election boards is to allow the use of ballot marking devices in a way that conforms with the law," Marks stated during her presentation.

Not everyone agrees with this approach.

Lauren Waits, a resident of Fulton County and also a poll worker, opposes reverting to a paper ballot system, emphasizing the importance of technology.

"We're not Luddites. I'm not ready to go back to a paper ballot system when we have technology that we have invested a huge amount of our tax dollars in," Waits argued.

Waits underscored her confidence in the existing technological measures, pointing out that they have helped her understand how her vote is securely accounted for in the final count.

"I don't think that there are meaningful, significant concerns that anyone should be worried about in Georgia. But I always have a heart for people who want to know more," Waits emphasized.