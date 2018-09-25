The voter registration deadline for the November General Election is fast approaching.

With all of the means available, there is no reason that an eligible individual cannot register to vote in the state of Georgia.

A person may request a mail-in application in person at their local county election office, public library, public assistance office, military recruitment office, public schools, or other government offices.

Registration is offered for motorists when they renew their drivers' license at the Department of Driver Services.

College students in the state of Georgia may obtain registration forms from their school registrar's office or the office of academic affairs at their college or university.

In order to register to vote in Georgia, an individual must:

Be a citizen of the United States

Be a legal resident of the county in which they are registering

Be at least 17 1/2 to register (they have to be 18 on Election Day to vote)

Not serving a sentence for a conviction of a felony involving 'moral turpitude'

Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

The deadline to register to vote in the November Election is October 9, 2018.

► Click here to download an Adobe Acrobat PDF form which you can fill out online, print out and mail in.

► Click here to register to vote online.

► Click here to check if you are registered to vote in Georgia

