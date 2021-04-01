State GOP chair looking into recorded Trump call with Georgia's Secretary of State

The hour-long conversation was first released by The Washington Post on Sunday.

ATLANTA — Correction: This story has been clarified to reflect that no new lawsuits have been filed over the recording of the phone conversation between Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and President Donald Trump. Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer’s tweets below reference existing litigation filed before Saturday’s conversation.

The audio published by @TheWashingtonPost is heavily edited and omits the stipulation that all discussions were for the purpose of settling litigation and confidential under federal and state law. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) January 3, 2021

A government source sent 11Alive a copy of the full recording of a Saturday phone call between Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and President Trump. In the full recording, there is no reference to the call being about a lawsuit settlement agreement.

Judges threw out several lawsuits related to Georgia's election. 11Alive is investigating how many lawsuits are still pending.

Hours after The Washington Post broke the story of a call where Trump is heard pressuring the state election head to "recalculate" the votes, Georgia Republican Party chair David Shafer tweeted about existing litigation he said was pending.

"President @realDonaldTrump has filed two lawsuits - federal and state - against @GaSecofState," Shafer tweeted. "The telephone conference call @GaSecofState secretly recorded was a 'confidential settlement discussion' of that litigation, which is still pending."

Shafer, earlier in the afternoon, called the recording "mind boggling" and suggested that it was done by Raffensperger and his lawyers. However, at this point, no agency has officially released where the recording originated - or who released it.

Shafer said he has made open records requests regarding the recording which "have never been acknowledged or answered."